Veriti Management LLC Buys 2,129 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,732,000 after buying an additional 100,695 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

