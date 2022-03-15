Veriti Management LLC Invests $962,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.73%.

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

