Veriti Management LLC Sells 376 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

