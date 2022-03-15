Veriti Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,289.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,454.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,498.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,070.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

