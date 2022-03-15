Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of Veritiv stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,673. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

