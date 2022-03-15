Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

Veritone stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. Veritone has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

