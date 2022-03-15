Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $20.20

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $18.95. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 113,233 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

