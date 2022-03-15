Versarien (LON:VRS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.35

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.35 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 21.28 ($0.28). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 1,167,645 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.35. The stock has a market cap of £46.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Versarien Company Profile (LON:VRS)
Featured Articles
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.