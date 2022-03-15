Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 138.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

