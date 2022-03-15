Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11.
In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388 over the last 90 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.
About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
