Viacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,203.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $11,203.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00267480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001247 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

