VIBE (VIBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $3,958.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00104491 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.