Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VINC. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Laura I. Bushnell purchased 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 90,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 56,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VINC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,848. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

