Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,910 shares of company stock worth $65,385.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 127,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,039,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 569,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 110.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 114,744 shares during the last quarter.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.