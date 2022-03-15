Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 13th total of 228,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Viveve Medical stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 49,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Viveve Medical (Get Rating)
Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.