Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 13th total of 228,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 49,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Viveve Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Viveve Medical during the second quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical (Get Rating)

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.