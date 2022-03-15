VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VZIO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,370. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -39.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $93,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $676,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,550 shares of company stock worth $2,867,258 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,671,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.