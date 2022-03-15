Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the February 13th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.9 days.

OTCMKTS VNNVF remained flat at $$51.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40.

VNNVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vonovia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

