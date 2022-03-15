Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VYGVF shares. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Voyager Digital stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 576,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,107. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

