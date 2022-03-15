Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $250.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

