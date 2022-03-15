Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($35.16) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.32% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($32.53).

WAC traded up €0.70 ($0.77) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.02 ($24.20). The stock had a trading volume of 56,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.01. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €17.01 ($18.69) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($33.96).

Wacker Neuson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

