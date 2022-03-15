Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($35.16) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.32% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($32.53).

WAC traded up €0.70 ($0.77) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €22.02 ($24.20). The stock had a trading volume of 56,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.01. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €17.01 ($18.69) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($33.96).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

