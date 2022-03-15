Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Benchmark

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.30 on Monday. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 185,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 80,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 84,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

