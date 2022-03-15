Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Benchmark

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.30 on Monday. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.91%.
About Waitr (Get Rating)
Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
