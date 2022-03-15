Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Judith J. Mckenna Sells 15,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,619,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

