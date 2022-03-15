Wanchain (WAN) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001187 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $90.02 million and approximately $24.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00177836 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.00396921 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00053919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.