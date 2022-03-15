Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €59.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($82.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.54 ($70.92).
DPW opened at €44.08 ($48.44) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($45.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.89.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
