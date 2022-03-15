Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $213.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

