Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Weatherford International by 12,548.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

