Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 856 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $211.21 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average of $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.