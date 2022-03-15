Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $214,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,898 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 219,069 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 144,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

