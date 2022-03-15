Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of VIRC stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
