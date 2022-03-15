Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $100,000 in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Clearside Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLSD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 53,311 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

