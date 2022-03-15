Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mogo by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,216 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in Mogo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Mogo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Mogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $146.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

A number of research firms have commented on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Mogo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mogo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Mogo Profile (Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.