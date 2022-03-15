Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altius Renewable Royalties (ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE: ARR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/8/2022 – Altius Renewable Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Altius Renewable Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Altius Renewable Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – Altius Renewable Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Altius Renewable Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.75.
- 1/27/2022 – Altius Renewable Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50.
TSE ARR opened at C$13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.27. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.29 million and a PE ratio of -76.57.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.118121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
