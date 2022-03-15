Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.80 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.14.
Shares of WB stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $64.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 669.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
