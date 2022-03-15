Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.80 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of WB stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weibo has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 669.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 948,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

