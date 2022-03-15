Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 197 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $301.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.11 and a 200-day moving average of $367.61. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $286.12 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.