Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.25% of Lancaster Colony worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.40. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

