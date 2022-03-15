Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $38.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MUR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

In related news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,890. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,423,000 after buying an additional 91,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

