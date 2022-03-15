Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $172.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

