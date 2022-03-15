Wells Fargo & Company Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $185.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 85.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

NYSE:RNG opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $98.91 and a 52 week high of $350.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.78.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

