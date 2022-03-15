Wells Fargo & Company Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $130.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

