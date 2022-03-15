Wells Fargo & Company Lowers UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target to $45.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 83.22% from the company’s current price.

PATH has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,106. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.