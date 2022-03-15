Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$17.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.84.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.86 and a 12 month high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

