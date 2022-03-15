Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 2.0% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.30% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $33,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 983,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,982,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. 11,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,715. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

