Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.14.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,123,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.