Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Down to $78.22

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.22, but opened at $74.02. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 2,760 shares traded.

WLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

