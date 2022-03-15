Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Issues Earnings Results

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,128. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $269.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.43.
FREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.
About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.