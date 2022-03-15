William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Thryv in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. Thryv’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on THRY. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

THRY stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Thryv by 1,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Thryv by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Thryv by 447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 73,545 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 918,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.