Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.79.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 303,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,301,992. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

