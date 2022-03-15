Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives $180.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.74.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
NYSE WSM traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.28. 14,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,176. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.54 and its 200-day moving average is $173.19. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
