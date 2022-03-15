Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $144.62 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.19. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.74.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.