Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $144.62 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.19. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.74.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
