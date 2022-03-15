Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Up 18.8%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) shares were up 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 70,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 16,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
The company has a market capitalization of C$36.29 million and a PE ratio of -19.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56.
About Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.