Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 20,306 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Infosys were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Infosys by 85.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 369,671 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.